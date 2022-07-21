Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Position Increased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,812,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,125,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $102.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The stock has a market cap of $79.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.88.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 82.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.64.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

