Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target Cut to $116.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $121.00 to $116.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.63% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Duke Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.64.

Shares of DUK opened at $102.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.37 and its 200 day moving average is $106.88. The company has a market capitalization of $79.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

