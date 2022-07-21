DWF Group’s (DWF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

DWF Group (LON:DWF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 160 ($1.91) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 66.91% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DWF Group in a report on Thursday.

Shares of DWF traded down GBX 3.14 ($0.04) on Thursday, reaching GBX 95.86 ($1.15). The stock had a trading volume of 180,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,297. The firm has a market capitalization of £311.88 million and a PE ratio of -19.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 414.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 101.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 109.95. DWF Group has a twelve month low of GBX 86.95 ($1.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 130.81 ($1.56).

DWF Group plc provides various legal services and complementary connected services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance Services, International, and Connected Services. It offers a range of complex legal services and managed services covering areas, such as business restructuring, commercial and competition, tax and private capital, employment, finance, pensions, real estate, debt recovery, asset management, and housing and planning.

