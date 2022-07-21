DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.14

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.14 and traded as low as $9.26. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $9.26, with a volume of 17,378 shares.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.14.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

