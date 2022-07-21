DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.14

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.14 and traded as low as $9.26. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $9.26, with a volume of 17,378 shares.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.4 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.14.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%.
About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust
Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.
