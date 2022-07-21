DXdao Price Up 27.2% This Week (DXD)

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. One DXdao coin can currently be purchased for about $519.27 or 0.02283475 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DXdao has traded 27.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. DXdao has a total market capitalization of $25.61 million and $5,620.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DXdao alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.19 or 0.00414195 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000174 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000334 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.93 or 0.00347093 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004726 BTC.

DXdao Profile

DXdao is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15.

DXdao Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DXdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DXdao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.