Dynamic Price Tops $0.0310 on Exchanges (DYN)

Dynamic (DYN) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 21st. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $477,331.69 and $22.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0310 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Dynamic has traded up 40.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,647.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,492.27 or 0.06589036 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00023042 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.87 or 0.00246703 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00104599 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.17 or 0.00654248 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.74 or 0.00533114 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions.

Buying and Selling Dynamic

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

