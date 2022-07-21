Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.37), Fidelity Earnings reports. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 13.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS.

Eagle Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $49.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Eagle Bancorp has a 12 month low of $44.85 and a 12 month high of $63.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Eagle Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGBN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 39.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 190.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 56.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. 73.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

