Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Short Interest Update

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 650,300 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the June 15th total of 522,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 286,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Point Credit in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Delphi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Point Credit in the 4th quarter valued at about $504,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 13,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Point Credit Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ECC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.71. 304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,714. The stock has a market cap of $483.15 million, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.95. Eagle Point Credit has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $15.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.03.

Eagle Point Credit Dividend Announcement

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $26.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.79%.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Featured Articles

