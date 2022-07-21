East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.37 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 46.15%. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS.

East West Bancorp stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.01. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $93.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of analysts recently commented on EWBC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush lowered East West Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on East West Bancorp to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 17.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $836,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 221.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,792,000 after purchasing an additional 86,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

