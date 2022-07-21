Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Lowered to $124.00 at KeyCorp

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $142.00 to $124.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.48 EPS.

EMN has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating and issued a $114.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.60.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE EMN opened at $92.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.46. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $84.95 and a twelve month high of $129.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.72 and a 200 day moving average of $108.44.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.01). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Institutional Trading of Eastman Chemical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.0% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.4% during the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.5% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Articles

