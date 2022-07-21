Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the June 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,304,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 17.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 58,583 shares during the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EVF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.44. 1,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,545. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $7.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $6.16.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.