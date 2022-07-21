eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,649 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 6,020 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in eBay were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $46.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.52. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The company has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.14). eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 5.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of eBay from $71.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

eBay Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

