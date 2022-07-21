eBoost Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $226.00 (EBST)

eBoost (EBST) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. Over the last seven days, eBoost has traded up 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. eBoost has a market capitalization of $303,247.90 and approximately $226.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get eBoost alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000299 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00022909 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.81 or 0.00244673 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000989 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000911 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

eBoost Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.