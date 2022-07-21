Eden Market Capitalization Achieves $531,022.85 (EDN)

Eden (EDN) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Eden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Eden has a market capitalization of $531,022.85 and $4.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Eden has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,176.18 or 1.00018767 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00006919 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003931 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
About Eden
Eden (CRYPTO:EDN) is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio. The official website for Eden is edenchain.io. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio.
Buying and Selling Eden
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
