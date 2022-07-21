Edgeless Market Capitalization Tops $3.02 Million (EDG)

Edgeless (EDG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Edgeless coin can now be purchased for about $0.0247 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Edgeless has traded up 20.6% against the dollar. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $3.02 million and $68.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,289.49 or 0.99977477 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00007405 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003592 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Edgeless Coin Profile

Edgeless (EDG) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io. Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io.

Buying and Selling Edgeless

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars.

