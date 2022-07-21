Einsteinium Price Tops $0.0096 (EMC2)

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $2.15 million and $12,929.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00023343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.31 or 0.00249619 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001000 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000921 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,718,417 coins. The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Einsteinium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

