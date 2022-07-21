Electric Vehicle Zone One Day Trading Volume Reaches $562,821.00 (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market capitalization of $14.16 million and approximately $562,821.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.50 or 0.00377168 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001583 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00014871 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001686 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00032580 BTC.
About Electric Vehicle Zone
Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life. The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com.
Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading
