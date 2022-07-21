Electric Vehicle Zone One Day Trading Volume Reaches $562,821.00 (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market capitalization of $14.16 million and approximately $562,821.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Electric Vehicle Zone alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.50 or 0.00377168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00014871 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00032580 BTC.

About Electric Vehicle Zone

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life. The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com.

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electric Vehicle Zone should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electric Vehicle Zone using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electric Vehicle Zone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electric Vehicle Zone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.