Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.03 earnings per share. Elevance Health updated its FY 2022 guidance to $28.70- EPS and its FY22 guidance to $28.70 EPS.

Elevance Health Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of ELV opened at $459.54 on Thursday. Elevance Health has a 12-month low of $355.43 and a 12-month high of $533.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $483.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $476.34.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Elevance Health by 102.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ELV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.76.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

