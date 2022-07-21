Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 0.8% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth about $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LLY shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.94.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.76, for a total value of $5,760,075.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,966,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,595,892,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.76, for a total transaction of $5,760,075.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,966,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,595,892,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,104,337 shares of company stock valued at $349,826,141 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $4.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $326.53. 18,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,555,896. The stock has a market cap of $310.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $220.20 and a 52-week high of $335.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $310.97 and its 200 day moving average is $283.51.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

