Emercoin (EMC) Market Cap Reaches $910,520.96

Emercoin (EMC) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $910,520.96 and $7,837.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for $0.0184 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Emercoin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,555,884 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Emercoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

