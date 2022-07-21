Emles Federal Contractors ETF (BATS:FEDX) Trading 3.1% Higher

Shares of Emles Federal Contractors ETF (BATS:FEDX – Get Rating) rose 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.26 and last traded at $25.19. Approximately 57,645 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.44.
Emles Federal Contractors ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.56.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emles Federal Contractors ETF
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Emles Federal Contractors ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Emles Federal Contractors ETF (BATS:FEDX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
