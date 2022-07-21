Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Market Cap Reaches $1.52 Million

Empty Set Dollar (ESD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Empty Set Dollar has a market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $11,224.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 16.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s genesis date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans.

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

