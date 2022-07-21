Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Given New C$60.00 Price Target at CIBC

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price cut by stock analysts at CIBC from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ENB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Enbridge to C$62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$58.56.

Shares of ENB traded down C$0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$55.16. 1,072,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,428,104. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$55.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. Enbridge has a 52 week low of C$46.88 and a 52 week high of C$59.69. The company has a market cap of C$111.78 billion and a PE ratio of 19.19.

Enbridge ( TSE:ENB Get Rating ) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

