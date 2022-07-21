Energo Price Tops $0.0002 (TSL)

Energo (TSL) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 20th. During the last seven days, Energo has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Energo has a market cap of $99,823.50 and $9,550.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,289.49 or 0.99977477 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00007405 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003592 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Energo

Energo (TSL) is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com. Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com.

Buying and Selling Energo

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

