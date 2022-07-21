Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of EFOI opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average is $1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.38. Energy Focus has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $6.12.

Energy Focus ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The construction company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 million. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 183.63% and a negative net margin of 97.59%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Focus will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Energy Focus worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

