Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Shares Gap Down to $13.34

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.34, but opened at $12.65. Enerplus shares last traded at $12.68, with a volume of 46,710 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ERF shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Enerplus from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Enerplus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Enerplus from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Enerplus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.78.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $513.15 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 69.73% and a net margin of 14.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently 20.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Enerplus by 35.7% in the first quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 9,500,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $120,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Enerplus by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 9,240,178 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $97,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,736 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Enerplus by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,296,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $105,372,000 after acquiring an additional 169,917 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Enerplus by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,100,228 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after acquiring an additional 875,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Enerplus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,945,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

