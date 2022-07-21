Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Shares Acquired by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,924 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFSC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,447,000 after buying an additional 63,454 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $693,000. Claris Advisors LLC MO bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.50. The stock had a trading volume of 276 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,562. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.17. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52 week low of $39.63 and a 52 week high of $51.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.23 and its 200-day moving average is $46.32.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $119.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

