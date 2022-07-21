Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) Short Interest Update

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the June 15th total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have weighed in on ENVB. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Enveric Biosciences to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Enveric Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.50 target price on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enveric Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $365,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in Enveric Biosciences by 740.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 300,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 264,770 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Enveric Biosciences by 259.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,990,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 1,436,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Enveric Biosciences by 96.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 276,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 135,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Enveric Biosciences by 601.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.60% of the company’s stock.
Enveric Biosciences Trading Down 1.4 %
Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($5.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Enveric Biosciences will post -15 earnings per share for the current year.
Enveric Biosciences Company Profile
Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various cannabinoid medicines for cancer care. Its products pipeline includes EV104 for the treatment of osteoarthritis; EVM-101 and EVM-201 for the treatment of cancer related distress; EVM-301 for the treatment of mental health indication; EV102, a cannabinoid cream for topical skin application; and EV101, a cannabinoid and chemotherapy combination therapy.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enveric Biosciences (ENVB)
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
- Knight-Swift Transporation Shifts Gear To Rally Mode
- Five (5) Stocks Under $50 With Double-Digit Upside
- Put Steel In Your Portfolio With Steel Dynamics
- Kinder Morgan Continues To Beat Expectations On Robust Demand
Receive News & Ratings for Enveric Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enveric Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.