Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) Short Interest Update

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the June 15th total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENVB. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Enveric Biosciences to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Enveric Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.50 target price on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enveric Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $365,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in Enveric Biosciences by 740.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 300,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 264,770 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Enveric Biosciences by 259.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,990,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 1,436,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Enveric Biosciences by 96.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 276,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 135,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Enveric Biosciences by 601.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Enveric Biosciences Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVB traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $7.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,868. Enveric Biosciences has a 12 month low of $7.29 and a 12 month high of $187.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.03.

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($5.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Enveric Biosciences will post -15 earnings per share for the current year.

Enveric Biosciences Company Profile

Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various cannabinoid medicines for cancer care. Its products pipeline includes EV104 for the treatment of osteoarthritis; EVM-101 and EVM-201 for the treatment of cancer related distress; EVM-301 for the treatment of mental health indication; EV102, a cannabinoid cream for topical skin application; and EV101, a cannabinoid and chemotherapy combination therapy.

