Envista (NYSE:NVST) Given New $45.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NVST. TheStreet cut Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird cut Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Envista from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Envista from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Envista from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $40.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.59. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.60. Envista has a 12 month low of $35.24 and a 12 month high of $52.03.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $631.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.30 million. Envista had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Envista will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Envista by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Envista by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Envista by 6.1% in the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Envista by 5.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Envista by 0.6% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 57,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

