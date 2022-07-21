EOSDT (EOSDT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.00

EOSDT (EOSDT) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. EOSDT has a market cap of $2.29 million and approximately $1.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EOSDT has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar. One EOSDT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00003784 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.68 or 0.00330395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00022019 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00015531 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001695 BTC.

EOSDT’s launch date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt. EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com. EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

