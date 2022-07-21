Equal (EQL) Price Hits $0.0006

Equal (EQL) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 21st. During the last seven days, Equal has traded 168.5% higher against the dollar. Equal has a total market capitalization of $225,864.38 and approximately $3,530.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equal coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,683.86 or 0.99972528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004408 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00007321 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Equal Coin Profile

Equal (EQL) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Equal’s official website is equal.tech. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io.

Buying and Selling Equal

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

According to CryptoCompare, "EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network."

