Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Announces Earnings Results

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06, RTT News reports. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Equifax Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of EFX stock opened at $205.17 on Thursday. Equifax has a 1 year low of $169.25 and a 1 year high of $300.11. The stock has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.03 and its 200-day moving average is $215.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equifax

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total transaction of $3,071,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,945,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,090,947,000 after acquiring an additional 155,572 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $136,158,000 after acquiring an additional 14,582 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 320,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,058,000 after acquiring an additional 27,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 7.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 309,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,400,000 after buying an additional 22,671 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on EFX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equifax from $227.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Equifax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.86.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

