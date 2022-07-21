Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Announces Earnings Results

Equifax (NYSE:EFXGet Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06, RTT News reports. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Equifax Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of EFX stock opened at $205.17 on Thursday. Equifax has a 1 year low of $169.25 and a 1 year high of $300.11. The stock has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.03 and its 200-day moving average is $215.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total transaction of $3,071,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,945,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equifax

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,090,947,000 after acquiring an additional 155,572 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $136,158,000 after acquiring an additional 14,582 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 320,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,058,000 after acquiring an additional 27,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 7.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 309,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,400,000 after buying an additional 22,671 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on EFX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equifax from $227.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Equifax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.86.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

See Also

Earnings History for Equifax (NYSE:EFX)

