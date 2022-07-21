Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Incyte Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) – William Blair increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Incyte in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 19th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $2.92 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.91. The consensus estimate for Incyte’s current full-year earnings is $2.31 per share.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Incyte had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $733.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Incyte Trading Up 1.4 %

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.60.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $82.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.66. Incyte has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $84.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Incyte

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INCY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Incyte by 117.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,559 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Incyte by 204.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,936,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Incyte by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,336,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,345,912,000 after acquiring an additional 924,880 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 3,061.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 795,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,420,000 after acquiring an additional 770,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in Incyte by 100.3% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,012,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,404,000 after acquiring an additional 507,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $459,372.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,313 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,045.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.