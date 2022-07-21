Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) Shares Sold by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lessened its position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 319,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,475 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned about 0.62% of Equity Distribution Acquisition worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition by 119.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 24,859 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition by 1,671.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 885,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,698,000 after purchasing an additional 835,757 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $786,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 368,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 20,709 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE:EQD opened at $9.95 on Thursday. Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Profile

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

