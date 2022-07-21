ERC20 Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. In the last week, ERC20 has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One ERC20 coin can now be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a market cap of $13.12 million and approximately $32.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22,560.79 or 1.00319470 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004447 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00007357 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004443 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003874 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
ERC20 Coin Profile
ERC20 is a coin. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 coins and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 coins. The official website for ERC20 is belance.io. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/ERC20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling ERC20
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
