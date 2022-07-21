Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Erste Group Bank from €36.00 ($36.36) to €43.00 ($43.43) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Erste Group Bank currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

Erste Group Bank Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EBKDY opened at $12.53 on Monday. Erste Group Bank has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $25.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.83.

Erste Group Bank Increases Dividend

Erste Group Bank ( OTCMKTS:EBKDY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Erste Group Bank will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.5604 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Erste Group Bank’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 6.03%. Erste Group Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.35%.

About Erste Group Bank

(Get Rating)

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.