Essex Savings Bank Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,172 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,260,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after buying an additional 1,212,093 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $445,585,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Adobe by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,086,911,000 after purchasing an additional 643,656 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $5.46 on Thursday, reaching $406.95. The stock had a trading volume of 34,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,691. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $338.00 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $190.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $391.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $437.59.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

