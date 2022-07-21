Essex Savings Bank Buys 500 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $235.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,514. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.86. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $208.10 and a one year high of $306.64.

