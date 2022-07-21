Essex Savings Bank Has $1.26 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,469 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total value of $1,233,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,220,000 shares in the company, valued at $601,765,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total transaction of $1,233,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,220,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,765,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,071,142 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $4.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $514.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,946,079. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $483.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $495.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $494.45. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $578.95.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.