Essex Savings Bank Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,661 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $2,403,800,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 22,117.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 752,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $500,581,000 after acquiring an additional 748,903 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,949,003,000 after acquiring an additional 624,821 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Broadcom by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,001,395,000 after acquiring an additional 542,398 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Broadcom by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 670,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $445,964,000 after acquiring an additional 365,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $2.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $513.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,808. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $525.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $568.86. The firm has a market cap of $207.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $462.66 and a 52 week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

