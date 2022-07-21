Essex Savings Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMB. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $12,590,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 116,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,627,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. SWS Partners boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reuter James Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $508,000. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KMB traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $129.65. The company had a trading volume of 45,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $117.32 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.06.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.40%.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,182,524.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,296.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMB. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

