Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.87% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $185.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “mkt outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Etsy from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Etsy from $175.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.53.

Etsy Stock Up 6.0 %

ETSY opened at $92.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Etsy has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $307.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.74.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.71 million. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 73.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $1,695,939.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,354,187.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,488 shares of company stock valued at $8,626,925. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Etsy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 403.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

See Also

