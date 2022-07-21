European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE-UN) Trading Up 1.4%

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE-UN – Get Rating) shares were up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.70 and last traded at C$3.68. Approximately 60,982 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at C$3.63.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 360.60, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$329.28 million and a PE ratio of 6.46.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

Further Reading

