Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) and DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Critical Analysis

Eventbrite and DigitalOcean are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.4% of Eventbrite shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.0% of DigitalOcean shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of Eventbrite shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of DigitalOcean shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Eventbrite and DigitalOcean’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eventbrite -34.10% -43.17% -7.78% DigitalOcean -7.42% -5.00% -2.33%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eventbrite 0 2 1 0 2.33 DigitalOcean 2 0 7 0 2.56

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Eventbrite and DigitalOcean, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Eventbrite currently has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 42.73%. DigitalOcean has a consensus target price of $58.80, indicating a potential upside of 40.17%. Given Eventbrite’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eventbrite is more favorable than DigitalOcean.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eventbrite and DigitalOcean’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eventbrite $187.13 million 6.03 -$139.08 million ($0.77) -15.01 DigitalOcean $428.56 million 10.38 -$19.50 million ($0.32) -131.09

DigitalOcean has higher revenue and earnings than Eventbrite. DigitalOcean is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eventbrite, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Eventbrite has a beta of 2.73, indicating that its stock price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DigitalOcean has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DigitalOcean beats Eventbrite on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc. operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings. Its users include software engineers, researchers, data scientists, system administrators, students, and hobbyists. The company's customers use its platform in various industry verticals and for a range of use cases, such as web and mobile applications, website hosting, e-commerce, media and gaming, personal web projects, managed services, and others. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

