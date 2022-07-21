EveriToken (EVT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $33.00

EveriToken (EVT) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. EveriToken has a market cap of $7,217.77 and approximately $33.00 worth of EveriToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EveriToken has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. One EveriToken coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EveriToken Coin Profile

EveriToken (EVT) is a coin. EveriToken’s total supply is 194,322,605 coins and its circulating supply is 22,614,716 coins. EveriToken’s official message board is medium.com/@everitoken. The Reddit community for EveriToken is /r/everitoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EveriToken’s official Twitter account is @EveriToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EveriToken is www.everitoken.io.

EveriToken Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “everiToken is a token-based public chain. It aims to revolutionize the way anything of value is managed and transferred by adapting the concept to benefit all people of the world. Rather than code directly, users rely on safe contracts to facilitate processes such as the issuance and transfer of tokens. By simplifying functions to the core requirements, safe contracts ensure that all chain transactions are secure and without loopholes, as the available API functions are fully reviewed and verified. “

