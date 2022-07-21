Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Trading 5.4% Higher

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.27 and last traded at $34.19. 28,250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,052,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.75.

Evolent Health Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.26 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolent Health

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $297.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.81 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Evolent Health during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Evolent Health by 67.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Evolent Health by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Evolent Health during the first quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Recommended Stories

