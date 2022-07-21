Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Trading 5.4% Higher

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.27 and last traded at $34.19. 28,250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,052,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.45.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.75.
Evolent Health Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.26 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolent Health
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Evolent Health during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Evolent Health by 67.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Evolent Health by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Evolent Health during the first quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.
Evolent Health Company Profile
Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evolent Health (EVH)
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
- Knight-Swift Transporation Shifts Gear To Rally Mode
- Five (5) Stocks Under $50 With Double-Digit Upside
- Should You Own Either Of These Two Semiconductors? Part Two.
Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.