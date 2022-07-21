Evotec (ETR:EVT) Shares Up 2%

Evotec SE (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) was up 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €25.18 ($25.43) and last traded at €25.13 ($25.38). Approximately 423,624 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €24.64 ($24.89).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($45.45) price target on Evotec in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($43.43) price target on Evotec in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($47.47) price objective on shares of Evotec in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €30.00 ($30.30) target price on shares of Evotec in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($43.43) price target on shares of Evotec in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Evotec alerts:

Evotec Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.59, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €24.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €27.46.

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications of diabetes, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.