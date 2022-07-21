Excalibur Management Corp Decreases Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Excalibur Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,540 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 78.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

LUV traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.69. 243,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,478,536. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $34.36 and a 1 year high of $56.33.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LUV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James raised Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.94.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

