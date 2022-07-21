Excalibur Management Corp Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Excalibur Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.77. The stock had a trading volume of 52,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,338. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.20. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The stock has a market cap of $61.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

