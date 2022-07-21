Excalibur Management Corp Has $447,000 Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Excalibur Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.8% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $236,000. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.0% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNC stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $161.10. The company had a trading volume of 34,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,561. The company has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.39. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.39 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.63.

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,945.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,945.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

